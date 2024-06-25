Search

PakistanTechnologyTop News

Joint venture signed to establish Chromebook assembly line in Pakistan

Web Desk
11:56 PM | 25 Jun, 2024
Joint venture signed to establish Chromebook assembly line in Pakistan
Source: PID

The Pakistan government has signed a Letter of Understanding (LoU) with a local Google partner and a foreign company to establish a state-of-the-art Chromebook assembly line through a joint venture, according to the Press Information Department (PID) on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s IT sector has been thriving in recent years, achieving a record $310 million in inflows in April.

Data from the central bank indicates a 62 percent year-on-year growth in the sector. During the first ten months of the current fiscal year (10MFY24), IT exports reached $2.59 billion, a 21 percent increase compared to $2.14 billion in the same period of 10MFY23.

Pakistani IT exports are expected to exceed $3.5 billion following the government’s decision to increase the retention limit in Exporters’ Specialized Foreign Currency Accounts from 35 percent to 50 percent.

"In a significant development, National Radio Telecom Corporation (NRTC) Pakistan, Allied Australian, and Tech Valley Pakistan signed an LoU at the Ministry of Federal Education, initiating a groundbreaking joint venture to set up a state-of-the-art Chromebook assembly line in Pakistan," PID announced on Tuesday.

Tech Valley Pakistan, a social enterprise and the official Google for Education, Google Workspace, and Google Cloud partner in Pakistan, is part of this collaboration.

The joint venture aims to leverage the expertise, technology, and market insights of each party to establish a world-class assembly line at NRTC and Haripur City in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, pending regulatory approvals and infrastructure availability.

PID highlighted that the partnership would enhance the country's technology sector, create new economic growth opportunities, and generate employment.

"The assembly line will initially produce 500,000 Chromebooks per year, with plans to scale up to one million annually," the statement said, noting that this collaboration could position Pakistan as a regional hub for technology manufacturing and innovation.
 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:56 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

Joint venture signed to establish Chromebook assembly line in Pakistan

11:27 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

Monsoon rains in Pakistan expected from tomorrow

10:58 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

realme 12, realme 12+ 5G in launched in Pakistan, price, ...

10:35 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

BLA frees three tourists kidnapped near Quetta, says 7 undergoing ...

09:55 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

No new duties will be imposed on solar panels, says PM Shehbaz

08:11 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

9 of a family were shot dead in Peshawar's Badaber village

Most viewed

11:08 AM | 23 Jun, 2024

'Operation Azm-e-Istehkam' launched amid rising militancy, extremism ...

11:29 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

State Dept releases report on Pakistani women officers receiving ...

11:58 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

National Assembly passes resolution against mob lynchings in Pakistan

10:25 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

Swat mob lynching case: Police arrest 23 people based on CCTV footage ...

05:42 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

Petrol, diesel prices set to increase in Pakistan from July 1

07:00 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

Federal board set to release SSC results 2024 in second week of July

Advertisement

Latest

11:56 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

Joint venture signed to establish Chromebook assembly line in Pakistan

Gold & Silver

02:45 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

Gold prices see slight decline in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 25 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 25, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 351.45 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal at 72.95.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.65
Euro EUR 293.5 297.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 351.45
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.05 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.95 73.85
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.58 748.58
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 39.91 40.31
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.67 36.02
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.74 916.74
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.07 59.67
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.38 172.38
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.26 731.26
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.5 77.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 72.95 73.85
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 311.53 314.03
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: