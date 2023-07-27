PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan released from Mardan Central Jail after 80 days

PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan was released from the Mardan Central Jail on Thursday after 80 days of incarceration.

The development came hours after the Peshawar High Court (PHC) directed the authorities to release Ali Muhammad Khan immediately.

After his release, Ali Muhammad Khan left for his village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hathian. According to his lawyer, the former MNA was arrested eight times and kept behind the bars for 80 days.

Ali Muhammad was first arrested by the Secretariat Police on May 11 under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order Order (MPO) in connection with the violence that took place on May 9, the day violent protests broke out across the country following PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest.

He was given bail seven times, but he was arrested immediately after his release every time on the basis of the cases registered against him by the Anti-Corruption Establishment in Mardan.

الحمدللہ علی محمد خان 80 دن بعد 8 بار گرفتار ہونے کے بعد جیل سے رہا ہو گئے۔ علی محمد خان نے بہادری سے تمام تکالیف اور مشکلات برداشت کی ہے اور کپتان کیساتھ ڈٹ کر کھڑے ہے

Earlier on Thursday, the PHC directed the authorities to immediately release Ali Muhammad after his lawyer approached the court for bail.

The proceeding was attended by Ali Muhammad’s lawyers Nadeem Shah and Ali Zaman. Mardan additional deputy commissioner was also present.

During the hearing, which was conducted by Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Fazal Subhan, the court expressed displeasure over Ali Muhammad’s arrest multiple times.

“If one deputy commissioner is punished for indulging in illegal activities, it would be a lesson for everyone else,” Justice Anwar remarked.

علی محمد خان کی رہائی کے بعد اپنے گھر آمد

استقبال کیسے ہوا؟؟ سب جذباتی ہوگئے

علی محمد خان کی رہائی کے بعد اپنے گھر آمد

استقبال کیسے ہوا؟؟ سب جذباتی ہوگئے

ویڈیو منظر عام پر

He asked the additional deputy commissioner why the PTI leader was re-arrested yesterday, to which the latter replied that a letter regarding arresting Ali Muhammad under 3-MPO was sent to the administration by the district police officer.

“Do you not have a thinking of your own? Anyone will tell you and you will prepare a case?” Justice Anwar asked. “Ali Muhammad is in jail for two months … how did he violate the law and order?”

The court then summoned the deputy commissioner of Mardan to court in person on August 8 and adjourned the hearing.