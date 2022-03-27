Is Sajal Aly's decision really behind her 'divorce' from Ahad Raza Mir?

As reports of a divorce between Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir have been rife over the last few days, now Yasir Shami, a YouTuber associated with Daily Pakistan, has come up with the claim that Sajal's decision to do movies resulted in the split.

According to Yasir, Sajal was allowed only to do TV dramas after her marriage to Ahad, but she wanted to do movies as well and this resulted in divorce between the two celebrities.

Sajal is currently working in a movie coproduced by British producer Jemima Goldsmith, former wife of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

However, Sajal's fans say the reason for divorce cited by Yasir may not be a valid one. They believe that Ahad is himself working in movies so why would he stop Sajal from working in the movies.

Seeing a strong reaction from her Sajal and Ahad’s fans, Yasir deleted his Instagram post holding Sajal’s decision to do movies responsible for the split.

Pakistani media, especially social media, have been going crazy over the reported divorce between Sajal and Ahad, but both of them have not confirmed the development yet.

However, Sajal changed her name on Instagram from Sajal Ahad Mir to Sajal Aly and this move gave credence to reports about divorce between the two most sought after TV actors of this generation.