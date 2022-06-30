Coke Studio’s hit 'Pasoori' featured in Ms Marvel

KARACHI – Coke Studio's sensation hit Pasoori's enduring popularity has cemented its status as the song of the year as it reached new heights by hitting 200 million views.
Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s groovy Coke Studio 14 offering was an instant hit beyond borders with music buffs at home and abroad who still failed to grow tired of the hit track.
The groovy number has now been featured in Ms Marvel, a Disney+ series portraying the first Muslim and Pakistani superhero is currently making waves in Pakistan. A special cinema format version of the six-episode series has been created for Pakistan in three parts.
Pasoori has been featured in episode 4 the series, which is packed with spectacular visuals and thrilling debuts.
Ali Sethi also shared the news on Instagram. “did you catch us in @msmarvelofficial episode 4? Pasoori pow,” he wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, The hit soundtracks of Pakistan’s first female rapper Eva B and Justin Bibis, who in their biggest breakthrough made their debut in Coke Studio, have also made it to the popular TV series.
Sajal Aly feels proud to see Pakistani actors in ... 08:53 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
Disney+ latest mini-series Ms. Marvel has impressed a lot of people here for Pakistani representation and relatable ...
