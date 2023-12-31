End of an era: Amitabh Bachchan bids farewell to "Kaun Banega Crorepati"

Bollywood icon, Amitabh Bachchan, who has been hosting the television show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) for the last 23 years finally bid adieu to the show, in an emotional video shared on Instagram by Sony Television’s official social media handles.

Bachchan got emotional during the farewell and broke down into tears while hosting the grand finale of the show’s 15th season where Sheela Devi, Avinash Bharti, Sharmila Tagore, Vidya Balan, and Sara Ali Khan were present as guests.

As the episode concluded, a special message from the show’s team was played, reminiscing the decades old memories while compilations of some of most memorable moments played on the screen.

The 81-year-old star got teary-eyed and said, “Deviyon aur sajjano, ab hum ja rahay hain aur kal se yeh manch abh nahi sajega. Apno se yeh keh pana ki kal se hum yahan nahi aa payenge, na kehne ki himmat hoti aur na kehne ka mann hota hai.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati is the official Hindi adaptation of the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? franchise. It began with actor Amitabh Bachchan as presenter for the initial seasons. In the third installment, actor Shah Rukh Khan replaced Bachchan, afterwards Bachchan returned as the presenter and continued to host until the show concluded.