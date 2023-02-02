Maria B criticises Sajal Aly's latest drama for 'promoting' Joyland

Kuch Ankahi offers a refreshing change for Pakistani drama enthusiasts. With its nuanced approach to gender roles, the portrayal of non-romantic relationships, its inclusive plot, and relatable narrative, the show has captivated viewers of all ages.
While the newest Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas production continues to earn the admiration of viewers, Maria Butt's latest criticism is a continuation of her stance against transgender rights and the representation of transgender individuals. Specifically, she targeted the show for "promoting" Joyland, which features a transgender actor and portrays a love story between two transgender individuals. The controversy queen has been vocal about her differences on different subjects and speaks her mind whenever, however, and wherever she wants.
In her story, she criticised how TV dramas, including this one, are subtly promoting the inclusion of transgender individuals, as represented by Joyland.
Butt wrote, “We also have dramas promoting Joyland/transgenders subliminally. We are not stupid. We get it!” Asking Pakistanis to “wake up,” she urged, “see the new agenda.” The designer claimed, “Rather than trying to save Pakistan, we are selling our religious identity.”
In another story, Butt demanded, “Fight for the rights of our intersex community. They are being abused for 75 years. And now transgender communities are taking over the rights of true intersex people. We will continue to fight against this injustice.”
This instance hasn't been the first time that the designer lambasted Saim Sadiq's directorial for its allegedly objectionable material. She openly opposed Joyland's release and even celebrated its ban.
