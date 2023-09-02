Why are these Indian government officials wearing helmets at their office?

When someone said helmets are for protection, Indian government employees took it way too seriously!

According to recent news circulating on India media, government officials working in a decrepit building in Telangana, India, started wearing motorcycle helmets to prevent slabs of concrete from the ceiling falling on their heads.

As ironic as it sounds, the trending video was taken at the ‘Development Office’ of Jagtial district, in Telangana, where employees incorporated wearing motorcycle helmets while working.

The Development Office, tasked with developing the district's infrastructure, is itself in a terrible state forcing workers to protect themselves against falling debris.

According to News Nine, “the roof of the Mandal Parishad Development Office has been leaking since last year and is now in a dilapidated condition. The moisture has been causing pieces from the ceiling to fall off, and employees have been left with no choice but to protect themselves somehow.”

After the video went viral, the officials announced that the Development Office will be moved to another building ‘soon’.