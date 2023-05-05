Gold price drops by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices on Friday witnessed slight decrease after touching historic high in domestic market of Pakistan amid ongoing political and economic uncertainty.

The price of per tola gold decrease by Rs300 to close at Rs225,000 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went down by Rs257 to settle at Rs192,901, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity dropped by $8 to settle at $2,036 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,750 per tola and Rs2,357.68 per 10grams, respectively.