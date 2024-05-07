Supreme Court to resume hearing on IHC judges letter against 'agencies interference'

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court will resume suo moto hearing today in case of Islamabad Judges letters over alleged interference by intelligence agencies in judicial affairs.
6 member larger bench, led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa, will hear the case for the third time. The bench includes Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Jamal Mandokhel, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Musarrat Halali and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan.
During the last hearing, the top court sought reply from incumbent government.
The court had also invited suggestions from the Pakistan Bar, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and other parties to the case. IHC and provincial high courts have submitted their suggestions in the high profile case.
Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa took suo moto notice in early April to hear multiple petitions and applications regarding allegations of intelligence agencies' interference in judicial matters.
Besides SHCBA, another petition requests apex court to form an inquiry commission comprising three top court judges to investigate the contents of a letter written by six Islamabad High Court judges regarding interference in their work.
The petitioner seeks to hold accountable those responsible for such interference and to safeguard the judiciary's independence.
In letters, the judges mentioned blatant interference of intelligence agencies in judicial functions.
More to follow...
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 7, 2024 Tuesday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro stands at 295.7 for buying and 298.65 for selling while British Pound rate is 345 for buying, and 348.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal's comes down to 73.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|295.7
|298.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345
|348.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.99
|747.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.3
|914.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.23
|169.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.57
|25.87
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.7
|730.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.65
|206.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.34
|309.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
