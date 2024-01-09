ECP allots electoral symbols to parties taking part in general elections 2024

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday allotted elections symbols to the political parties taking part in the general elections of February 8, 2024.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has got the election symbol of lion, Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) arrow, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) sword, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Ideological (PTII) batsman and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) bicycle.

The ECP has given the election symbol of turban to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTIP), eagle to the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), candle to the Mutahidda Qaumi Movement (MQM) and kite to the Mutahidda Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P).

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan has got the election symbol of book, Balochistan National Party (BNP) axe, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) scale, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) crane, Pakistan Awami Party human eye and Jamshaid Dasti’s Pakistan Awaami Raaj party broom.

Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is not among the political parties which have been allotted the electoral symbols.