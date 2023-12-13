Electricity prices likely to go up for Karachi consumers

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has filed a petition in the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) seeking an increase in electricity prices for consumers in Karachi.

The government has sought an increase of Rs1.72 per unit on the account of second and third-quarter adjustments of the previous fiscal year.

It has demanded 47 paisas per unit increase in the wake of adjustment for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2022-23 and a Rs1.25 increase for the previous third quarter.

In addition to this, an additional charge has also been sought to maintain uniform electricity tariffs across the country.

The regulatory authority will conduct a hearing on this request on December 20.