Nawaz Sharif to land in Lahore on Oct 21, says Shehbaz

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that his elder brother and three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan from London on October 21.

Nawaz has been living in self-imposed exile in London for the last four years.

A statement by Shehbaz, shared by PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb on social media platform X, said the party founder would be given a grand welcome upon return.

Talking to the media in London accompanied by Nawaz, Shehbaz said: “This decision was taken after consultation with the party and according to this, Nawaz Sharif [will return to the country] on October 21.”

He said in response to a question that Nawaz would land in Lahore. “The whole nation is awaiting Nawaz Sharif’s return. The country and economy will progress again in the same way where Nawaz Sharif left Pakistan in 2017” when he was disqualified and removed from power, Shehbaz said.

Questioned about the PPP’s apprehensions on the matter of elections and the PML-N’s stance on timely elections, Shehbaz said holding elections was the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) constitutional duty.

“It is the ECP’s responsibility to hold elections in line with the new census and I fully hope that it will fulfil its constitutional responsibility.”