Bilawal hosts movie show for party men as political crisis in Pakistan deepens
ISLAMABAD – With the political tensions soaring in the country ahead of the no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arranged a movie show for his party men on Sunday.
Bilawal and lawmakers from his party went to a cinema at a famous shopping mall in the federal capital to watch a movie.
Members of the opposition party have been present at the Parliament Lodges since the no-confidence motion was filed against Prime Minister Imran Khan last week.
Senior PPP leader Nabil Gabol shared the moment with the party chairman on the microblogging platform.
Right now watching movie at Centauras islamabad with Chairman Bilawal . pic.twitter.com/fd2pF0kuiA— Nabil Gabol (@Nabilgabol) March 13, 2022
Meanwhile, opposition parties have drafted separate motions to oust the current speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri.
The drafts of these no-trust motions against the NA speaker and deputy speaker have been signed by more than 100 members of the National Assembly and sent to the top leadership of the opposition parties.
The NA speaker is bound to convene a National Assembly session to vote on the no-trust move against the prime minister within a week.
Opposition leaders say they have support of members of the ruling party and allies of the government.
However, the prime minister has said he has a comfortable majority to defeat the no-trust move against him.
