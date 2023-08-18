Gold price increases by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices continued to increase on Friday in domestic market despite downward trend in the international bullion market.

The price of per tola gold increased by Rs300 to close at Rs225,300 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a surge of Rs257 to settle at Rs193,158, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $6 to settle at $1,894 per ounce.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver is Rs2,497 and Rs2,140.8, respectively.