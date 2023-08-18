Search

Gold price increases by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

Web Desk 05:26 PM | 18 Aug, 2023
Gold price increases by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan
KARACHI – Gold prices continued to increase on Friday in domestic market despite downward trend in the international bullion market.

The price of per tola gold increased by Rs300 to close at Rs225,300 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a surge of Rs257 to settle at Rs193,158, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $6 to settle at $1,894 per ounce.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver is Rs2,497 and Rs2,140.8, respectively.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 18, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 18, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 301.9 304.15
Euro EUR 326.5 329.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 382.3 385.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 83.2 84
Saudi Riyal SAR 80.2 81
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 770.83 778.83
Canadian Dollar CAD 224.8 227
China Yuan CNY 39.83 40.23
Danish Krone DKK 42.5 42.9
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.05 37.4
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.1
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 942.2 951.2
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.52 63.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.22 175.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.61 27.91
Omani Riyal OMR 752.76 760.76
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.62 80.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 80.2 81
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 330.49 332.99
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold price increases by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

