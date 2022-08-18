US Centcom chief meets Genenral Bajwa at GHQ

RAWALPINDI – US Central Command (Centcom) Commander General Michael E. Kurilla met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the Pakistan Army General Headquarters (GHQ) on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, the Centcom commander had a one-to-one meeting with the Pakistani army chief.

“Matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and stability, defence and security cooperation, particularly military to military ties, were discussed during the meeting,” the ISPR said.

The ISPR said the one-to-one call was followed by a delegation-level meeting where Pakistan Army’s counter-terrorism efforts and significant contribution to regional peace and stability was discussed.

The Pakistan-US military training exchange programme also came under discussion.

“The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan Army’s commendable efforts in the fight against terrorism, counter-terrorism experiences, and efforts for regional peace and stability,” the ISPR said, adding the visiting dignitary visited Army Museum and took a keen interest in various historical enclosures.

آرمی چیف جنرل قمر جاوید باجوہ سے امریکی سینیٹ کام کے کمانڈر کی وفد کے ہمراہ ملاقات.ملاقات جی ایچ کیو راولپنڈی میں ہوئی.ملاقات میں علاقائی سکیورٹی صورتحال ، استحکام اور دفاع سے متعلقہ امور پرتبادلہ خیال.

According to reports in the Pakistani media, US and Pakistani officials were considering various options about army chief’s visit to the United States in late August or early September.