Pakistani parliament will take ownership of peace talks with TTP, says interior minister
Web Desk
10:55 PM | 22 Jun, 2022
Pakistani parliament will take ownership of peace talks with TTP, says interior minister
Source: PID
Share

ISLAMABAD – A key minister in Pakistan's federal cabinet said on Wednesday that peace talks with the militant group, Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), would be held within the constitutional framework and the country's parliament would take ownership of these talks.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said after a key meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, which discussed the ongoing talks with the outlawed TTP, the participants were “comprehensively” briefed about the situation with the TTP and the situation on the Pak-Afghan border.

He said the meeting was presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and attended by the heads of all political parties and the military leadership.

Khan said it was decided at the meeting that the parliament would be taken into confidence in an in-camera session on talks with the TTP.

“The talks, which are happening, will move forward in the ownership and guidance of the parliament. And a basic principle has been identified that the talks will be held under the Constitution and peace will be achieved under the law and the constitution,” the initerior minister said.

Responding to questions after the briefing, Khan said the military leadership at the committee meeting briefed the participants without giving any proposals.

He said that PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari fully supported the dialogue and called for ownership and guidance from the parliament. He said the military leadership also agreed that parliament should take ownership and provide guidance for the dialogue.

“The decision will be made by the parliament,” Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said.

More From This Category
EU mission arrives in Pakistan to assess action ...
11:25 PM | 22 Jun, 2022
Civil, military huddle decides to negotiate with ...
10:20 PM | 22 Jun, 2022
Asif Ali Zardari’s mother passes away in Karachi
09:12 PM | 22 Jun, 2022
ToshaKhana, not TochaKhana! Netizens troll ...
08:01 PM | 22 Jun, 2022
China inks $2.3bn refinancing agreement with ...
06:52 PM | 22 Jun, 2022
SnackVideo wins best social media campaign award ...
06:31 PM | 22 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sarwat Gilani says won't play 'stereotypical' roles anymore
09:41 PM | 22 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr