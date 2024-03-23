Search

Moscow: 40 dead, over 100 injured in mass shooting by terrorists

Web Desk
04:00 AM | 23 Mar, 2024
Moscow
Caption: The Crocus City Hall of Moscow.
Source: Embassy of Russia, UK/Tiwtter

MOSCOW – At least 40 people were killed and nearly 145 wounded on Friday when at least five camouflage-clad gunmen fired with automatic weapons on concertgoers near the Russian capital.

Islamic State (ISIS), the militant group that once sought control over swathes of Iraq and Syria, claimed responsibility for the attack, the group's Telegram channel said.

The gunmen began shooting civilians cowering in Crocus City Hall just before Soviet-era rock group "Picnic" was about to perform to a full house at the 6,200-seat theater in a suburb west of Moscow.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said about 40 people were killed while a regional ministry, quoted by the Tass news agency, said 145 were wounded.

The Emergency Ministry said about a third of the building was engulfed in flames, with several helicopters working to extinguish the blaze. Firefighters also evacuated around 100 people from the basement. The roof of the venue was collapsing, state news agency RIA said.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said it was a "bloody terrorist attack" that the entire world should condemn.

Pakistan, the United States, European and Arab powers and many former Soviet republics expressed shock, condemned the attack and sent their condolences. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak denied any Ukrainian involvement.

Security tightened in Moscow after terror attack

After the attack, Russia tightened security at airports, transport hubs and across the capital - a vast urban area of over 21 million people. All large-scale public events were canceled across the country.

US says ISIS responsible for Moscow attack

“A branch of the Islamic State claimed responsibility on Friday for the attack in Moscow that killed at least 40 people and injured about 100 others, and US officials confirmed the claim shortly afterward,” the New York Times reports.

“The United States collected intelligence in March that Islamic State-Khorasan, known as ISIS-K, the branch of the group based in Afghanistan, had been planning an attack on Moscow.”

Russia's Zakharova questioned how the US knew this and said Washington should immediately pass any information it had to Moscow, or stop making such statements.

Russian election 2024: Vladimir Putin re-elected for fifth term with big majority

