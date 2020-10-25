Lahore’s much-delayed Orange Line Metro Train service made operational from today

LAHORE – Much-delayed Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) service will shortly be made operational for public in Lahore from today (Sunday).

According to media details, the relevant departments have already been directed to make necessary arrangements.

Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, Asim Bajwa has also arrived in Lahore to join the operational ceremony.

The Orange Line Metro Rail under the CPEC started trial operations under the management of a Joint Venture (Norinco International Cooperation-Guangzhou Metro Group (GMG)-Daewoo Pakistan Express) led by Norinco International.

The Orange Line Metro Train will complete 27 kilometers of distance from Ali Town to Dera Gujran in 45 minutes.

With the launch of Orange Line, it is estimated that nearly 250,000 passengers will be facilitated with this service every day and the commuting time through the northern and southern urban areas of the city will be significantly reduced from 2.5 hours to 45 minutes.

It will pass through the congested areas of the city where more than 250,000 passengers will travel on a daily basis through this facility.