Karachi weather update for next 3 days

As several parts of Karachi experienced light to moderate rain on Thursday, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz predicted more showers in the city over the next two to three days.
Sarfaraz said the rainfall would help reduce the intensity of the heat in Karachi. However, he noted that the overall weather will remain hot tomorrow and the day after, with temperatures expected to stay between 37°C-38°C. There is still a possibility of a slight drop in temperature, he added.
The heat is likely to persist until the lower air pressure in the atmosphere dissipates, but sea breezes are expected to start affecting the city from tomorrow evening, which should provide some relief.
Sarfaraz also mentioned that areas including Central, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Surjani, Nazimabad, and Gadap will experience heavy rain showers during the upcoming spell.
Earlier today, rainfall accompanied by gusty winds brought relief to Karachi residents who had been enduring scorching heat for days. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported that the rain broke the hot weather spell after temperatures hit 40°C around 2 PM in the city.
Additionally, other areas such as Umerkot, Sanghar, Badin, and Tharparkar have also been experiencing heavy rains, with clouds moving towards Nawabshah.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 27, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.7 for selling.
Euro’s buying rate stands at 294 and selling rate is 297.5 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED’s buying rate was at 75.1 and selling rate at 75.85 whereas Saudi Riyal’s buying rate hovers at 73.1, and selling rate at 73.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.7
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.1
|73.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.67
|748.67
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.08
|40.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.87
|916.87
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.13
|59.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.28
|172.28
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.62
|731.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.34
|313.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
