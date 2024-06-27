Search

Karachi weather update for next 3 days

11:57 PM | 27 Jun, 2024
Karachi weather update for next 3 days
Source: File photo

As several parts of Karachi experienced light to moderate rain on Thursday, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz predicted more showers in the city over the next two to three days.

Sarfaraz said the rainfall would help reduce the intensity of the heat in Karachi. However, he noted that the overall weather will remain hot tomorrow and the day after, with temperatures expected to stay between 37°C-38°C. There is still a possibility of a slight drop in temperature, he added.

The heat is likely to persist until the lower air pressure in the atmosphere dissipates, but sea breezes are expected to start affecting the city from tomorrow evening, which should provide some relief.

Sarfaraz also mentioned that areas including Central, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Surjani, Nazimabad, and Gadap will experience heavy rain showers during the upcoming spell.

Earlier today, rainfall accompanied by gusty winds brought relief to Karachi residents who had been enduring scorching heat for days. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported that the rain broke the hot weather spell after temperatures hit 40°C around 2 PM in the city.

Additionally, other areas such as Umerkot, Sanghar, Badin, and Tharparkar have also been experiencing heavy rains, with clouds moving towards Nawabshah.

