Ramiz Raja reacts to Mohammad Amir's return to international cricket

Web Desk
11:25 PM | 6 Apr, 2024
Ramiz Raja reacts to Mohammad Amir's return to international cricket
Source: File photos

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja said on Saturday that players involved in match fixing should not be forgiven in any case.

He was reacting to PCB's decision to bring fast bowler Mohammad Amir into the squad despite his involvement in match fixing in the past.

Speaking to a private news channel, Raja said, "My opinion on this is very simple. While sympathy may exist for him [Amir], in my book there is no forgiveness. If God forbid my son was to engage in such actions, I would disown him."

Raja's remarks came after Amir, who called time on his international career in 2020 following issues with the then-management of the PCB, retracted his retirement from international cricket and joined the Pakistani squad in its ongoing physical fitness camp at Pakistan Army's Kakul facility.

Recalling his experience as a commentator when the spot-fixing scandal came to light, Raja said: "I remember the time when these players did fixing because I was doing commentary at Lord's [cricket ground]. People hated me because I was being identified with the fixers, in their opinion, and I can never forget the criticism we faced on media."

The left-arm pacer was banned from international cricket for five years by the International Cricket Council (ICC) along with Mohammad Asif and Salman Butt, in a spot-fixing case in 2010.

The then-teenager Amir also served half of a six-month custodial sentence in young offenders institutes in Feltham and Dorset.

After marking his return in 2016, the 31-year-old — who has appeared in 6 Tests, 61 ODIs and 50 T20s for Pakistan — helped the Green Shirts win the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 where Men in Green bamboozled the arch-rivals India in the final by 180 runs.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

