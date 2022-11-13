Four dead, 38 wounded as explosion rocks Istanbul's Istiklal Avenue
Web Desk
07:05 PM | 13 Nov, 2022
Four dead, 38 wounded as explosion rocks Istanbul's Istiklal Avenue
Source: Istiklal Avenue (Istanbul Tour Studio)
Share

ISTANBUL – Turkiye's popular Istiklal Avenue was rocked by a strong explosion, which left at least four people dead and 38 wounded, Istanbul’s governor confirmed on Sunday.

The city's governor, Mr. Ali Yerlikaya, tweeted that police, health, fire and AFAD teams were sent to the scene.

Earlier, the Turkish media reported at least five dead and over a dozen injured in the explosion. The cause of the blast was not clear immediately.

Social media was quickly flooded with videos of the scenes when the blast ripped through the area full of pedestrians, mainly tourists.

Istiklal Avenue, historically known as the Grand Avenue of Pera, in the historic Beyoğlu district, is an elegant 1.4 kilometre pedestrian street and one of the most famous avenues in Turkey's Istanbul city. 

This is a developing story.

More From This Category
Pakistan bans first Cannes winner film 'Joyland' ...
04:32 PM | 13 Nov, 2022
SWBC, UNESCO highlight importance of consolidated ...
02:20 PM | 13 Nov, 2022
PAKvENG: England beat Pakistan to win T20 World ...
03:14 PM | 13 Nov, 2022
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman’s ...
08:35 PM | 12 Nov, 2022
Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri receives Syrian ...
07:53 PM | 12 Nov, 2022
Don’t want an Army Chief of my choice, says ...
04:44 PM | 12 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh announce birth of their first child
08:01 PM | 13 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr