Gold price up by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold continued its gaining momentum in the domestic market on second consecutive day of the running business week as per tola price surged by Rs300 to reach Rs217,400 on Tuesday.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs257 to settle at Rs186,385.

However, the precious metal witnessed downward trend in the international market as per ounce price declined by $3 to close at $2005.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,530 per tola and Rs2,170 per 10 grams, respectively.