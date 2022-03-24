World Snooker Champion Ahsan Ramzan honoured
LAHORE – Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) Secretary General Moazzam Khan Klair believes that huge rewards for Pakistan’s world champions can further motivate the future stars of the country to win international glories.
Moazzam said this while addressing the ceremony to honour new Pakistan World Snooker Champion Ahsan Ramzan in Lahore the other day. He also handed over the national blazer pin to the champion and wished him, his coach and the federation best for the future endevours. Pakistan Sports Board Director Nasrullah Rana, Punjab Cycling Association President Adnan Ahsan Khan, Secretary Shahzada Butt and Treasurer Amjad Khan were also present on the occasion.
The PCF Secretary urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to fully patronage Pakistan sports and sportsmen and provide them all-out support morally, financially as well as regarding the international-standard facilities. “Sports is now one of the biggest industries across the world and many big nations are using them to boost their finances and also to strengthen their relations with other countries.
“Not only this, big sports nations have already done 10 to 20 years planning as they plan for at least 3 to 4 Olympics in advance and start investing, so that they may claim maximum medals in Olympics. If we, the country of very talented youth, want to win Olympics medal, we need to invest heavily on sports and also there is a dire need to reward our world champions with huge prizes as it will encourage and motivate future stars to achieve bigger than them and ultimately, it will add honour to Pakistan globally,” Moazzam asserted.
PSB Director Nasrullah Rana also assured the new snooker champion of PSB’s all-out support and vowed that the champion will be taken care well by the government and he will be provided with ample opportunities and the best facilities so that he may continue to win laurels for Pakistan in international events.
