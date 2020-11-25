Asif Ghafoor among six others Major Generals promoted to Lieutenant General rank: ISPR
01:24 PM | 25 Nov, 2020
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan army on Wednesday (today) announced the promotion of six major generals to the rank of lieutenant general, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The promotional statement was released by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the officers include Major-General Akhtar Nawaz, Major-General Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat, Major-General Asif Ghafoor, Major-General Salman Fayyaz, Major-General Sarfraz Ali, and Major-General Muhammad Ali. 

