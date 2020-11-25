Asif Ghafoor among six others Major Generals promoted to Lieutenant General rank: ISPR
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan army on Wednesday (today) announced the promotion of six major generals to the rank of lieutenant general, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
The promotional statement was released by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the officers include Major-General Akhtar Nawaz, Major-General Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat, Major-General Asif Ghafoor, Major-General Salman Fayyaz, Major-General Sarfraz Ali, and Major-General Muhammad Ali.
Promotions in the #Army : 6 Major Generals have been promoted to the Rank of Lieutenant General. Those promoted include MG Akhtar Nawaz , MG Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat, MG Asif Ghafoor, MG Salman Fayyaz Ghani , MG Sarfraz Ali,MG Muhammad Ali.— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) November 25, 2020
