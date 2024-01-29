Search

Pakistan

Schools in Punjab to resume regular timings from Feb 1

07:30 PM | 29 Jan, 2024
Schools in Punjab to resume regular timings from Feb 1
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – All public and private schools will resume their regular timings in Punjab from February 1 as winter season heading to its end. 

Earlier this month, the education department of Punjab had extended already notified school timings for winter season till January 31, 2024, keeping in view the weather conditions. 

As per the revised timings, all public and private schools open at 9:30am till 2:30pm on weekdays while on Friday they operate from 9:30 to 12:30pm.

The recent notification from the authorities said the schools will resume regular timings from February 1.

“In continuation of this department’s notification of even No. dated 08.01.2024, the timings already notified are hereby extended till 31st January, 2024, in all public and private schools across the province. The schools shall resume regular timings from 01-.02-2024,” read the notification.

“All Chief Executive Officers (DEA), in Punjab and Heads/Principals of Public and Private schools are directed to ensure compliance in letter and spirit,” it added.

On January 8, Punjab's interim government changed the timings of all state-run and private schools across the province for the winter season. 

Punjab announces relaxation in school uniform restriction

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

11:16 PM | 28 Jan, 2024

Hundreds of PTI workers arrested across Pakistan ahead of Feb 8 ...

09:32 AM | 27 Jan, 2024

Punjab to receive rains in coming days after prolonged dry winter

11:59 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Pakistan, Iran resume diplomatic relations after a brief hiatus

07:36 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Public holiday announced in Pakistan on Feb 5

01:36 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Parvez Elahi among three PTI leaders allowed to contest Feb 8 polls 

12:08 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Pneumonia death toll reaches 220 in Punjab 

Pakistan

02:15 PM | 28 Jan, 2024

Pakistani news anchor Iram Chaudhry passes away 

05:40 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Pakistan decides to introduce new currency notes of all denominations

10:10 AM | 27 Jan, 2024

Prosecutor seeks ‘life sentence, or death penalty for Imran Khan in ...

09:02 AM | 27 Jan, 2024

Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir appointed as new interim DG FIA

01:40 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

TV journalists, YouTubers summoned by FIA in ‘anti-judiciary’ ...

01:53 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

TV show host Ashfaque Satti booked for assaulting third wife

Advertisement

Latest

07:30 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Schools in Punjab to resume regular timings from Feb 1

Gold & Silver Rate

01:31 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan amid surge in global rates

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - Check 29 Jan 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 29, 2024 (Monday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.

On Monday, Euro stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 29 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279  281.45 
Euro EUR 303  306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5  359.5 
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6  77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.55 752.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.7 41.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.71 918.71
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.54 26.84
Omani Riyal OMR 727.19 735.19
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.91 77.61
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.7 325.2
Thai Bhat THB 8.71 8.86

Horoscope

08:26 AM | 29 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 29th January 2024                                              ...

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: