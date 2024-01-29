Schools in Punjab to resume regular timings from Feb 1

LAHORE – All public and private schools will resume their regular timings in Punjab from February 1 as winter season heading to its end.

Earlier this month, the education department of Punjab had extended already notified school timings for winter season till January 31, 2024, keeping in view the weather conditions.

As per the revised timings, all public and private schools open at 9:30am till 2:30pm on weekdays while on Friday they operate from 9:30 to 12:30pm.

The recent notification from the authorities said the schools will resume regular timings from February 1.

“In continuation of this department’s notification of even No. dated 08.01.2024, the timings already notified are hereby extended till 31st January, 2024, in all public and private schools across the province. The schools shall resume regular timings from 01-.02-2024,” read the notification.

“All Chief Executive Officers (DEA), in Punjab and Heads/Principals of Public and Private schools are directed to ensure compliance in letter and spirit,” it added.

On January 8, Punjab's interim government changed the timings of all state-run and private schools across the province for the winter season.