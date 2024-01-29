Schools in Punjab to resume regular timings from Feb 1

LAHORE – All public and private schools will resume their regular timings in Punjab from February 1 as winter season heading to its end.
Earlier this month, the education department of Punjab had extended already notified school timings for winter season till January 31, 2024, keeping in view the weather conditions.
As per the revised timings, all public and private schools open at 9:30am till 2:30pm on weekdays while on Friday they operate from 9:30 to 12:30pm.
The recent notification from the authorities said the schools will resume regular timings from February 1.
“In continuation of this department’s notification of even No. dated 08.01.2024, the timings already notified are hereby extended till 31st January, 2024, in all public and private schools across the province. The schools shall resume regular timings from 01-.02-2024,” read the notification.
“All Chief Executive Officers (DEA), in Punjab and Heads/Principals of Public and Private schools are directed to ensure compliance in letter and spirit,” it added.
On January 8, Punjab's interim government changed the timings of all state-run and private schools across the province for the winter season.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 29, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.55
|752.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.7
|41.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.71
|918.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.19
|735.19
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.91
|77.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.7
|325.2
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.71
|8.86
