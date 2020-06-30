LGS fires four faculty members for sexually harassing students

LAHORE – A renowned English-medium private school in Lahore has terminated a teacher and three other employees after allegations of sexually harassing female students surfaced against them.

The decision by the elite school comes after numerous students, who claimed to be harassed since 2016, approached the administration 1-A/1 Ghalib Market Gulberg brach after situation went out of control.

The complainants include former and present students of the school. They also submitted evidences comprising videos, photos and inappropriate messages sent by the fired employees to them.

The sacked employees include chemistry teacher Aitezaz Rahman Sheikh, Administration Officer Aitzaz, Accountant Omar, a watch man named Shehzad and chemistry teacher Zahid Warraich.

Students said that they had been lodged complaints against them over the years but the school administration remained reluctant to take action against them.

Meanwhile, the school management talking to Daily Pakistan said that the accused were terminated after receiving the complaints and evidence against them.

The victims further revealed that the chemistry teacher used to touch them in an inappropriate way.

As the matter surfaced online, District Education Authority in Lahore Tuesday formed a three member committee with Ghyas Sabir, principal of a government school as convener.

The investigation body has been asked to “probe into the matter, dig out the facts and submit fact finding report along with clear cut recommendations within three days”.

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas also took notice of the shameful incident at the private school. Raas said that he will directly look into the matter.

In a Tweet, he wrote: “These Children are my Children. I will protect them. This case will be brought to a proper conclusion according to law. Make NO mistake about it”.

Federal Minister Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari has also taken notice of the incident. She said in a tweet,"Have taken note of serious harassment allegations of young girls and women at educational institutions - most recently at two premier private institutions in Lahore".

"MOHR helpline 1099 is available for complaints & for help. Our regional offices have been alerted on this issue," she further said.