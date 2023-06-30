Search

Immigration

Australia re-introduces work hours limit for student visa holders: Read details here

Web Desk 05:24 PM | 30 Jun, 2023
Australia re-introduces work hours limit for student visa holders: Read details here

CANBERRA - Authorities in Australia will be reintroducing limits on the number of work hours allowed for student visa holders (subclass 500) studying and working in the country.

According to an official press release by the immigration department, from July 1 this year, the number of work hours allowed during study terms and semesters will be capped at the increased amount of 48 hours per fortnight, during study terms and semesters. 

Student visa work restrictions were relaxed throughout the Covid-19, and temporarily removed in January 2022 but this temporary arrangement will end on 30 June 2023.   

The government has announced that the fresh regulations would ensure that student visa holders can focus on their learning in Australia, but also take up paid employment and gain valuable work experience while they study.

The Australian Government has also announced that student visa holders already working in the aged care sector on 9 May 2023 can continue to work unrestricted hours in the sector until 31 December 2023.

The authorities have requested the students to adjust to the regulation, advising that they must continue to balance their study and work commitments even though there is flexibility in the number of hours they can work. 

The students have also been advised that they must still maintain their course enrolment, ensure satisfactory course attendance, and ensure satisfactory course progress. 

It has also been clarified that if the students cancel their enrolment and stop attending classes, or fail to meet satisfactory course progress, they may be in breach of visa conditions.   

It bears mentioning that international students have the same rights under Australian workplace law as all other employees and so employers have been instructed to follow Australian workplace law under which employers cannot allow a student visa holder to work in breach of their visa conditions. 

The government has also announced that if a student is not being treated fairly in the workplace, they should contact the Fair Work Ombudsman.

"Your employer cannot cancel your visa, and the Department of Home Affairs will not cancel your visa for reporting workplace exploitation to the Fair Work Ombudsman, even if you have worked more than the allowed number of hours in a fortnight," stated the government. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Unlock Aussie dreams as Australia extends Working Holiday Visa age limit: Here's who can avail the benefit

05:14 PM | 30 Jun, 2023

Portugal to impose hefty fines on noisy tourists: Here's how to avoid it

03:19 PM | 30 Jun, 2023

Lawmakers stress tough scrutiny of Afghans for issuance of visa

08:42 PM | 27 Jun, 2023

Canada relaxes requirements for foreign workers to study: Details inside

08:15 PM | 27 Jun, 2023

Scotland is also exploring imposition of tourist tax: Here are the details

08:02 PM | 27 Jun, 2023

You can get free ice cream at Dubai International Airport: Here's how

09:57 PM | 26 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

OceanGate promoting future trips to Titanic ruins despite Titan ...

06:03 PM | 30 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – June 30, 2023

08:44 AM | 30 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 29, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 29, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.4 290.15
Euro EUR 313 316
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 761.99 769.99
Canadian Dollar CAD 222 224
China Yuan CNY 40.01 40.41
Danish Krone DKK 41.98 42.38
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.58 36.93
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 939.55 948.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.93 177.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 744.17 752.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.5 219.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.94 27.24
Swiss Franc CHF 320.87 323.37
Thai Bhat THB 8.27 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 29, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,270.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (29 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Karachi PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Islamabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Peshawar PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Quetta PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Sialkot PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Attock PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Gujranwala PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Jehlum PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Multan PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Bahawalpur PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Gujrat PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Nawabshah PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Chakwal PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Hyderabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Nowshehra PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Sargodha PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Faisalabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Mirpur PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: