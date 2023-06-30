Australia re-introduces work hours limit for student visa holders: Read details here

CANBERRA - Authorities in Australia will be reintroducing limits on the number of work hours allowed for student visa holders (subclass 500) studying and working in the country.

According to an official press release by the immigration department, from July 1 this year, the number of work hours allowed during study terms and semesters will be capped at the increased amount of 48 hours per fortnight, during study terms and semesters.

Student visa work restrictions were relaxed throughout the Covid-19, and temporarily removed in January 2022 but this temporary arrangement will end on 30 June 2023.

The government has announced that the fresh regulations would ensure that student visa holders can focus on their learning in Australia, but also take up paid employment and gain valuable work experience while they study.

The Australian Government has also announced that student visa holders already working in the aged care sector on 9 May 2023 can continue to work unrestricted hours in the sector until 31 December 2023.

The authorities have requested the students to adjust to the regulation, advising that they must continue to balance their study and work commitments even though there is flexibility in the number of hours they can work.

The students have also been advised that they must still maintain their course enrolment, ensure satisfactory course attendance, and ensure satisfactory course progress.

It has also been clarified that if the students cancel their enrolment and stop attending classes, or fail to meet satisfactory course progress, they may be in breach of visa conditions.

It bears mentioning that international students have the same rights under Australian workplace law as all other employees and so employers have been instructed to follow Australian workplace law under which employers cannot allow a student visa holder to work in breach of their visa conditions.

The government has also announced that if a student is not being treated fairly in the workplace, they should contact the Fair Work Ombudsman.

"Your employer cannot cancel your visa, and the Department of Home Affairs will not cancel your visa for reporting workplace exploitation to the Fair Work Ombudsman, even if you have worked more than the allowed number of hours in a fortnight," stated the government.