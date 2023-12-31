Pakistan's Kishmala Talat bags 5th position in Asian Shooting rankings

ISLAMABAD – In an impressive feat, 21-year-old Pakistani sports shooter Kishmala Talat has clinched the 5th spot in the annual Asian Shooting rankings issued by the Asian Shooting Confederation.
Her remarkable skill in the women’s 10-metre air pistol shooting category earned her a total of 2,505 rating points, securing a prestigious position among the top five shooters. Notably, she emerges as Pakistan’s highest-ranked shooter across all categories in the 2023 rankings, marking a substantial rise from being unranked in the previous year, 2022.
Kishmala’s standout achievements encompass a bronze medal for Pakistan in the 2023 Asian Games, where she showcased her prowess in the women’s 10m air pistol event. Her exceptional performance extended to the World Champions and Asian Championship, solidifying her ascent as a prominent figure in sports shooting.
Expanding her capabilities across different disciplines, Kishmala also attained the 15th position in the women’s 25m air pistol category, showcasing her proficiency in varied shooting domains.
Among other Pakistani athletes in the Asian Shooting rankings, GM Bashir secured the 8th spot in the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol category. Usman Chand claimed the 10th position in men’s skeet, while Gulfam Joseph secured the 14th position in the men’s 10m air pistol rankings.
Pakistani currency ended 2023 on positive note against US dollar and other currencies in the open market.
In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.4 for buying and 284.15 for selling on Sunday.
Euro comes down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.4.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.4
|284.15
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.15
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|191.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.87
|757.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.82
|42.22
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.1
|36.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.4
|3.51
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.45
|1.53
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.31
|926.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.04
|61.64
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.84
|179.84
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.7
|28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.58
|740.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.73
|78.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.26
|28.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.69
|332.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.17
|8.32
KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed downward trend in wake of drop in the international market on Sunday.
On Sunday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,930.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today is Rs200,932, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs191,800 and 18k gold rate stands Rs164,400 for each tola.
Globally, the precious yellow metal continued negative trajectory and reached $2,062.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Karachi
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Quetta
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Attock
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Multan
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
