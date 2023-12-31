Pakistan's Kishmala Talat bags 5th position in Asian Shooting rankings

ISLAMABAD – In an impressive feat, 21-year-old Pakistani sports shooter Kishmala Talat has clinched the 5th spot in the annual Asian Shooting rankings issued by the Asian Shooting Confederation.

Her remarkable skill in the women’s 10-metre air pistol shooting category earned her a total of 2,505 rating points, securing a prestigious position among the top five shooters. Notably, she emerges as Pakistan’s highest-ranked shooter across all categories in the 2023 rankings, marking a substantial rise from being unranked in the previous year, 2022.

Kishmala’s standout achievements encompass a bronze medal for Pakistan in the 2023 Asian Games, where she showcased her prowess in the women’s 10m air pistol event. Her exceptional performance extended to the World Champions and Asian Championship, solidifying her ascent as a prominent figure in sports shooting.

Expanding her capabilities across different disciplines, Kishmala also attained the 15th position in the women’s 25m air pistol category, showcasing her proficiency in varied shooting domains.

Among other Pakistani athletes in the Asian Shooting rankings, GM Bashir secured the 8th spot in the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol category. Usman Chand claimed the 10th position in men’s skeet, while Gulfam Joseph secured the 14th position in the men’s 10m air pistol rankings.