Australia follows US, UK in banning TikTok on government-owned devices

Web Desk 01:45 PM | 5 Apr, 2023
Source: File Photo

SYDNEY — Australia will ban the use of video sharing patform, TikTok, on the federal government devices over security concerns.

The app, which is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, was blocked after Western diplomats expressed concern that China would use it to eavesdrop on users and sway public opinion.

According to Australian media reports, Attorney General Mark Dreyus said the embargo will go into force "as soon as practicable" and exceptions would be permitted on a case-by-case basis subject to security measures.

After the US, UK, Canada, and New Zealand as the other "Five Eyes" intelligence partners, Australia is the last to impose such ban.

The news comes as Australia is experiencing distress about Beijing's alleged spying and involvement. As a result, Canberra passed comprehensive anti-foreign interference legislation and imposed limitations on Chinese companies, including Huawei.

After Google, TikTok set to open office in Pakistan

TikTok has refuted accusations that the app poses a security concern and affirmed that it has never shared data with the Chinese government and will never do so.

Pakistani government joins TikTok 'to connect with youth'

