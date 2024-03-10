Ramadan moon sighted in Saudi Arabia

Although the moon sighting body in Pakistan will meet on Monday to sight the Ramadan moon, Saudi Arabia announced on Sunday sighting the crescent of the new lunar month marking the beginning of the holy Ramadan in the kingdom.

After sighting of the moon, people in Saudi Arabia and other Arab and Middle Eastern countries will observe their first fast tomorrow (Monday).

In Pakistan, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over a meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee tomorrow evening (Monday) in Peshawar.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Azad has requested all Pakistanis to sight the crescent, wishing that the holy month began on the same day throughout the country.

If the moon is sighted, the holy month will begin in Pakistan on Tuesday.