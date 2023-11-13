More than 3,000 Palestinian students killed in Israeli bombing of Gaza

As Israel continues air and ground offensive in the occupied Palestinian territories, at least 11,240 Palestinians have been killed and more than 3,000 of them are students.

The total number of students killed in Gaza since October 7 is 3,117. In the West Bank too, at least 24 Palestinian students have been killed in the ongoing Israeli bombing since October 7. As many as 130 teachers and staff members have been killed in the Israeli bombing of Gaza so far.

All schools in Gaza have been closed since October 7 and now 608,000 students are without education. Also, Israel has bombed 239 government and UN schools.

The total death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 11,240, according to the media office of the government in the Israeli-besieged enclave.

The toll since October 7 includes 4,630 children and 3,130 women, according to the media office spokesperson.