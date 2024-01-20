Gold price up by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

Search

06:50 PM | 20 Jan, 2024
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold witnessed upward trend in domestic market on Pakistan for second consecutive day in line with rising international prices. 

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jeweller Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs300 to settle at Rs215,300.

The price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs257 to reach Rs184,585.

In international market, the price of the precious metal went up by $5 to close at $2,050 per ounce. 

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged as Rs2,600 per tola and Rs2,229.08 per 10-gram in Pakistan.

A day earlier, the per tola gold price went up by Rs1,300 to settle at Rs215,000. The price of 10-gram gold surged by Rs1,115 to reach Rs184,328.

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 20 January 2024

LAHORE – Pakistani currency remains largely stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Saturday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On the last day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro comes down to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED stands firm at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4 281.65
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.22 752.22
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.18 39.58
Danish Krone DKK 40.77 41.17
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.8 36.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.82 172.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.59 26.89
Omani Riyal OMR 726.88 734.88
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.92 77.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.72 27.02
Swiss Franc CHF 322.17 324.67
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

08:21 AM | 20 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 20 January, 2024

