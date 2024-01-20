Gold price up by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold witnessed upward trend in domestic market on Pakistan for second consecutive day in line with rising international prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jeweller Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs300 to settle at Rs215,300.

The price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs257 to reach Rs184,585.

In international market, the price of the precious metal went up by $5 to close at $2,050 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged as Rs2,600 per tola and Rs2,229.08 per 10-gram in Pakistan.

A day earlier, the per tola gold price went up by Rs1,300 to settle at Rs215,000. The price of 10-gram gold surged by Rs1,115 to reach Rs184,328.