Balochistan rains kill at least 22

QUETTA – Severe weather conditions persisted in various districts of Balochistan, including its capital, resulting in a rise in the death toll to 22 on Saturday.
Throughout the day, heavy rains, thunderstorms, and hailstones battered the Quetta valley, intermittently flooding main roads and streets. Flash floods swept away numerous houses and caused significant traffic disruptions across different areas.
In Noshki district, a large tanker transporting liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from Iran overturned and plunged into a seasonal stream as floodwaters submerged parts of the Quetta-Taftan highway. The tanker veered off the main highway due to the force of the flood, leading the driver to lose control. Fortunately, the driver and passengers escaped unharmed.
Rivers such as Bolan River and Nari Gaj-Mula River swelled with heavy floodwaters due to rainfall in their catchment areas. As a result of the inclement weather, temperatures dropped in Ziarat, Quetta, Kalat, Kan Mehtarzai, Pishin, and other northern Balochistan areas, prompting residents to utilize gas heaters and wear warm clothing.
Numerous areas, including Ziarat, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Zhob, Mastung, and Chaman, experienced heavy showers, exacerbating the situation. In Quetta, which was severely affected by previous rainfall, urban flooding occurred once more. Main thoroughfares such as Jinnah Road, Kandahari Bazaar, and Liaquat Road were submerged under knee-deep rainwater.
The meteorological department has issued forecasts for further rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning in various parts of Balochistan, including Quetta.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 28, 2024 Sunday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347.9
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
