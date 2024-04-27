Search

Balochistan rains kill at least 22

10:31 PM | 27 Apr, 2024
QUETTA – Severe weather conditions persisted in various districts of Balochistan, including its capital, resulting in a rise in the death toll to 22 on Saturday.

Throughout the day, heavy rains, thunderstorms, and hailstones battered the Quetta valley, intermittently flooding main roads and streets. Flash floods swept away numerous houses and caused significant traffic disruptions across different areas.

In Noshki district, a large tanker transporting liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from Iran overturned and plunged into a seasonal stream as floodwaters submerged parts of the Quetta-Taftan highway. The tanker veered off the main highway due to the force of the flood, leading the driver to lose control. Fortunately, the driver and passengers escaped unharmed.

Rivers such as Bolan River and Nari Gaj-Mula River swelled with heavy floodwaters due to rainfall in their catchment areas. As a result of the inclement weather, temperatures dropped in Ziarat, Quetta, Kalat, Kan Mehtarzai, Pishin, and other northern Balochistan areas, prompting residents to utilize gas heaters and wear warm clothing.

Numerous areas, including Ziarat, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Zhob, Mastung, and Chaman, experienced heavy showers, exacerbating the situation. In Quetta, which was severely affected by previous rainfall, urban flooding occurred once more. Main thoroughfares such as Jinnah Road, Kandahari Bazaar, and Liaquat Road were submerged under knee-deep rainwater.

The meteorological department has issued forecasts for further rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning in various parts of Balochistan, including Quetta.

