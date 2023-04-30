Fakhar Zaman becomes fastest Pakistani player to score 3000 ODI runs

Batsman Fakhar Zaman on Saturday became the fastest Pakistani player to score 3000 ODI runs.

Zaman reached this milestone in his 67th innings. Only Hashim Amla (57) has got there quicker.

Zaman achieved this honour while playing the second One Day International (ODI) against New Zealand at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Pakistan beat New Zealand by seven wickets in the second ODI of the five-match series. New Zealand set a target of 337 runs at the loss of five wickets in 50 overs and Pakistan achieved the target in 48.2 overs at the loss of just three wickets.