SJAL elects new office-bearers for 2024-25

LAHORE -The Sports Journalists Association of Lahore (SJAL) recently held its general council meeting under the chairmanship of President Aqeel Ahmed.

The meeting witnessed the unopposed election of office bearers for the upcoming two-year term of 2024-25. The election process was overseen by a three-member committee consisting of Farrukh Atta Butt, Qayyum Zahid, and Asher Butt, which concluded with Aqeel Ahmed being retained as the President, Yusuf Anjum as the Secretary, and Afzal Iftikhar as the Treasurer.

The meeting was attended by prominent figures in the sports community, including PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, Chief Selector Test Cricketer Wahab Riaz, Pakistan Olympic Association President Abid Qadri, Secretary Khalid Mehmood, and DG Sports Punjab Dr. Asif Tufail. They congratulated the newly elected SJAL body.

During the meeting, President Aqeel Ahmed and Secretary Chaudhry Ashraf presented a comprehensive performance report for the previous two-year period. Plans were discussed to strengthen SJAL's social media platform to align with modern requirements.

The meeting acknowledged and appreciated the services rendered by Secretary Chaudhry Ashraf, Treasurer Ehtishamul Haque, and Abu Bakr during the previous term.

Newly-elected President Aqeel Ahmed expressed his determination to work alongside the new body in the future, emphasizing the promotion of sports and the welfare of SJAL members.

In a significant decision, a committee was formed during the meeting to oversee the scrutiny and membership of SJAL members, ensuring transparency and adherence to organizational protocols.

The general council meeting marked a significant moment for SJAL as it charts its course for the next two years under the leadership of the newly elected officebearers.

In their notes, Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi and Lahore Region Cricket Association President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed congratulate the new SJAL officials. They extend their best wishes to the SJAL, Aqeel Ahmed, Yusuf Anjum, and Afzal Iftikhar for their elections.

Chairman PCB, Mohsin Naqvi, conveyed his heartfelt congratulations and good wishes to the officials on their unopposed election. He emphasized the crucial role of sports journalists in promoting sports, particularly cricket, and expressed hope for their continued positive contributions.

Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed, president of the Lahore Region Cricket Association, also extended his congratulations and good wishes to the newly elected SJAL officials. He expressed optimism that Aqeel Ahmed, Yusuf Anjum, and Afzal Iftikhar would continue their positive role in promoting sports journalism.

Mohsin Naqvi and Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed emphasized the importance of unity and collaboration between cricket boards and sports journalists for the overall betterment of sports, particularly cricket. They expressed their commitment to maintaining regular contact and collaboration for transparency and effective communication.

In conclusion, both cricket officials extended their best wishes to the newly elected SJAL officials, expressing confidence in their ability to bring about positive changes in sports journalism. They reiterated their commitment to supporting sports journalism initiatives for the overall sports development in the region.