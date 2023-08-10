PTI leader Shandana Gulzar 'kidnapped at gunpoint by Islamabad Police', says Imran Khan's lawyer

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s lawyer Sher Afzal Khan Marwat said on Wednesday that Islamabad Police "abducted" former PTI lawmaker Shandana Gulzar Khan at gunpoint.
Taking to Twitter, Marwat said that Shandana Gulzar was “abducted at gunpoint” by Islamabad Police at 5pm on Wednesday. “Her mother has confirmed this to me, who is an eyewitness to the ghastly incident,” he said.
PTI MNA Shandana Gulzar @ShandanaGulzar has been abducted at gunpoint by Islamabad Police today at 5 pm. Her mother has confirmed this to me, who is an eyewitness of the ghastly incident.— Sher Afzal Khan Marwat (@sherafzalmarwat) August 9, 2023
PTI secretary-general Omar Ayub Khan strongly denounced the abduction of Ms Gulzar.
“Strongly condemn the arrest of Shandana Gulzar Sahiba at gunpoint by Islamabad Police. You don’t have the courage to confront terrorists and point guns at innocent unarmed women!!! Shame on you!! The officers of Islamabad Police have just dug a more pathetic pit for themselves in the annals of history!” he tweeted.
Strongly condemn the arrest of Shandana Gulzar Sahiba at gunpoint by Islamabad Police. You don't have the courage to confront terrorists and point guns at innocent unarmed women!!! Shame on you!! The officers of Islamabad Police have just dug a more pathetic pit for themselves in…— Omar Ayub Khan (@OmarAyubKhan) August 9, 2023
Reacting to Omar Ayub's tweet, the PTI condemned Shandana Gulzar's arrest in a tweet. It wrote on its official handle, "Absolutely shameful and disgusting how the police abducted Shandana Gulzar, at gun point! Women in this country have stood for democracy like never before, this attempt to depoliticise them will fail InshAllah."
Absolutely shameful and disgusting how the police abducted Shandana Gulzar, at gun point!— PTI (@PTIofficial) August 9, 2023
Women in this country have stood for democracy like never before, this attempt to depoliticise them will fail InshAllah. https://t.co/kBnYF1J4si
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, moving up by Rs0.13 on Wednesday.
During the early trading, the embattled rupee hovered at 287.78, improving by 0.04 percent.
Earlier this week, the Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the greenback and depreciated 0.17pc.
The Pakistani rupee was supposed to a comeback after the IMF agreement, but the rupee faced back-to-back blows due to the high demand for US dollar.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,480.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
Gold Price in Pakistan Today (9 August 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Karachi
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Quetta
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Attock
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Multan
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.