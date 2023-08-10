PTI leader Shandana Gulzar 'kidnapped at gunpoint by Islamabad Police', says Imran Khan's lawyer

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s lawyer Sher Afzal Khan Marwat said on Wednesday that Islamabad Police "abducted" former PTI lawmaker Shandana Gulzar Khan at gunpoint.

Taking to Twitter, Marwat said that Shandana Gulzar was “abducted at gunpoint” by Islamabad Police at 5pm on Wednesday. “Her mother has confirmed this to me, who is an eyewitness to the ghastly incident,” he said.

PTI MNA Shandana Gulzar @ShandanaGulzar has been abducted at gunpoint by Islamabad Police today at 5 pm. Her mother has confirmed this to me, who is an eyewitness of the ghastly incident. — Sher Afzal Khan Marwat (@sherafzalmarwat) August 9, 2023

PTI secretary-general Omar Ayub Khan strongly denounced the abduction of Ms Gulzar.

“Strongly condemn the arrest of Shandana Gulzar Sahiba at gunpoint by Islamabad Police. You don’t have the courage to confront terrorists and point guns at innocent unarmed women!!! Shame on you!! The officers of Islamabad Police have just dug a more pathetic pit for themselves in the annals of history!” he tweeted.

Strongly condemn the arrest of Shandana Gulzar Sahiba at gunpoint by Islamabad Police. You don't have the courage to confront terrorists and point guns at innocent unarmed women!!! Shame on you!! The officers of Islamabad Police have just dug a more pathetic pit for themselves in… — Omar Ayub Khan (@OmarAyubKhan) August 9, 2023

Reacting to Omar Ayub's tweet, the PTI condemned Shandana Gulzar's arrest in a tweet. It wrote on its official handle, "Absolutely shameful and disgusting how the police abducted Shandana Gulzar, at gun point! Women in this country have stood for democracy like never before, this attempt to depoliticise them will fail InshAllah."