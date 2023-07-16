Sonya Hussyn celebrates birthday in style

Birthday bashes are a lavish affair for everyone but when it comes to celebrities they take the celebration on another level altogether.

The stunning Sonya Hussyn celebrated her big bay by sharing a birthday breakfast photo with the fans. The charismatic diva has proved to be a torchbearer for future actresses with her impeccable skills.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the Ishq Zahenaseeb star gave a sneak peek into her birthday celebration.