Is a Pakistan-India series on the cards?

A recent report from a British daily revealed that representatives of several England stadiums have expressed interest in hosting the much-anticipated bilateral Test series between Pakistan and India, following a suggestion made by Indian skipper Rohit Sharma in a recent interview.
The Telegraph disclosed that renowned venues like Lord’s, The Oval, and Edgbaston have shown keenness to host the fierce cricketing rivals. Representatives from Lord’s, Surrey, and Warwickshire expressed confidence in their ability to serve as potential hosts for the matches.
Steve Elworthy, the chief executive of Surrey, and Stuart Cain, the chief executive of Warwickshire, voiced their support for the proposal to hold the India-Pakistan matches at their respective grounds.
Rohit Sharma's suggestion arose during an interview with the Club Prairie Fire podcast, where he emphasized the excitement of hosting a Test match between India and Pakistan in a neutral country. He highlighted the competitive spirit between the teams and expressed his focus solely on the game of cricket.
The last Test match between India and Pakistan took place during the 2007/08 season, while their last bilateral white-ball series occurred in 2012/13, when Pakistan toured India for ODIs and T20Is.
Currently, encounters between the two nations are limited to events like the Asia Cup and global tournaments, such as the 50-over World Cup, where India emerged victorious over Pakistan on home soil last year, and the T20 World Cup.
Political tensions between India and Pakistan have led to the Indian government's reluctance to endorse bilateral matches, creating obstacles to regular cricketing engagements between the two nations.
Pakistani currency remains largely same against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
