Shah Khawar named acting PCB chairman until Mohsin Naqvi takes charge

12:25 AM | 24 Jan, 2024
Shah Khawar, who is chief election commissioner at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has been named the acting chairman of the Pakistan's national cricketing body. 

After acceptance of Zaka Ashraf's resignation as PCB chairman, the cricket board's affairs now fall under the supervision of Khawar. He has been directed to expedite formation of the Board of Governors (BoG) and ensure a swift and transparent election process.

As per Clause 2 of Article 7 of the PCB constitution, all powers are transferred to the Chief Election Commissioner if the board chairman's post is vacant. 

Speaking to the media, caretaker Federal Minister for Privatisation and Inter-Provincial Coordination Fawad Hasan Fawad confirmed the developments, saying that interim PCB Chairman Khawar has been directed to expedite formation of the BoG and ensure a swift and transparent election.

The minister also confirmed that Mohsin Naqvi's nomination as head of the PCB's BoG has been issued.

The current situation has set the stage for Naqvi to potentially become PCB chairman, who by the date of assuming charge, would have relinquished his duties as Punjab's chief executive owing to the culmination of the February 8 general elections. 

