ICC World Cup 2024: Yuvraj Singh shares his prediction for Pakistan, India cricket teams

As the International Cricket Council (ICC) gears up for the upcoming T20I World Cup 2024, scheduled to take place in the United States and the West Indies, fans are eagerly anticipating the performance of various teams in the mega event.

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, appointed as the World Cup's ambassador, shared his insights on the matter, predicting that India and Pakistan will reach the semi-finals. He also believes that Australia and England will advance to the eliminators.

Yuvraj, a key figure in India's victory in the 2007 T20 World Cup, will be participating in promotional events in the US before and during the tournament, including the highly anticipated clash between Pakistan and India in New York on June 9.

Reflecting on his past achievements, Yuvraj expressed excitement about returning to the event where he famously hit six sixes in an over against England in 2007. He emphasized the significance of the T20 World Cup in his cricketing journey and looked forward to the tournament's expansion, particularly in the US.

"The West Indies provides a unique cricketing atmosphere, and the growing popularity of cricket in the US is something I'm thrilled to be a part of," said Yuvraj, echoing his excitement for the event.

Highlighting the anticipation surrounding the Pakistan-India clash in New York, Yuvraj described it as one of the biggest sporting fixtures of the year, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to witness the world's top players competing in a new stadium.

The tournament features 20 qualifying teams divided into four groups of five. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super 8 round, where they will compete in two groups of four. The top two teams from each Super 8 group will progress to the semi-finals, with the winners facing off in the final on June 29.









