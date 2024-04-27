Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Sports

ICC World Cup 2024: Yuvraj Singh shares his prediction for Pakistan, India cricket teams

Web Desk
11:29 PM | 27 Apr, 2024
ICC World Cup 2024: Yuvraj Singh shares his prediction for Pakistan, India cricket teams
Source: Instagram

As the International Cricket Council (ICC) gears up for the upcoming T20I World Cup 2024, scheduled to take place in the United States and the West Indies, fans are eagerly anticipating the performance of various teams in the mega event.

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, appointed as the World Cup's ambassador, shared his insights on the matter, predicting that India and Pakistan will reach the semi-finals. He also believes that Australia and England will advance to the eliminators.

Yuvraj, a key figure in India's victory in the 2007 T20 World Cup, will be participating in promotional events in the US before and during the tournament, including the highly anticipated clash between Pakistan and India in New York on June 9.

Reflecting on his past achievements, Yuvraj expressed excitement about returning to the event where he famously hit six sixes in an over against England in 2007. He emphasized the significance of the T20 World Cup in his cricketing journey and looked forward to the tournament's expansion, particularly in the US.

"The West Indies provides a unique cricketing atmosphere, and the growing popularity of cricket in the US is something I'm thrilled to be a part of," said Yuvraj, echoing his excitement for the event.

Highlighting the anticipation surrounding the Pakistan-India clash in New York, Yuvraj described it as one of the biggest sporting fixtures of the year, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to witness the world's top players competing in a new stadium.

The tournament features 20 qualifying teams divided into four groups of five. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super 8 round, where they will compete in two groups of four. The top two teams from each Super 8 group will progress to the semi-finals, with the winners facing off in the final on June 29.
 
 
 
 
 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

11:29 PM | 27 Apr, 2024

ICC World Cup 2024: Yuvraj Singh shares his prediction for Pakistan, ...

08:27 PM | 27 Apr, 2024

Babar Azam sets new record in T20 cricket

09:49 AM | 27 Apr, 2024

PAKvNZ: Pakistan beat New Zealand in 5th T20I

08:45 AM | 26 Apr, 2024

ICC T20 World Cup trophy arrives in Pakistan

10:54 PM | 25 Apr, 2024

100 Guinness record-holding athlete returns Rs0.5m to KP govt, ...

01:18 PM | 25 Apr, 2024

Former captain Bismah Maroof retires from international cricket

Sports

12:08 PM | 25 Apr, 2024

PCB reconstitutes women’s selection committee after WI whitewash  

Advertisement

Latest

08:28 AM | 28 Apr, 2024

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar Open Market rates 28 April 2024

Gold & Silver

04:07 PM | 27 Apr, 2024

Gold prices register slight decline in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar Open Market rates 28 April 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 28, 2024 Sunday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.

Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 28 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 279.95
Euro EUR 294 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 343.5 347.9
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 178.5 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: