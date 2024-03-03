Israel 'boycotts' Cairo ceasefire talks as bloodshed in Gaza continues

Ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas in Cairo hit a roadblock after Israel reportedly boycotted the talks citing Hamas' rejection of its demand for a comprehensive list identifying hostages still alive.

According to an Israeli newspaper, a Hamas delegation was present in Cairo for the discussions, but no Israeli representatives were reported by the evening. Unidentified Israeli officials cited Hamas' refusal to provide clear answers as the reason for not dispatching the Israeli delegation.

Washington has expressed optimism about an imminent ceasefire agreement, aiming to halt the conflict for six weeks before the start of Ramadan. However, both parties have shown little indication of backing down from their respective demands in public statements.

Although a Palestinian official stated that the deal was "not yet there" after the Hamas delegation's arrival, there was no official comment from the Israeli side. Sources suggested that Israel insisted on receiving Hamas' full list of hostages still alive, a demand reportedly rejected by Hamas.

At least 30,410 Palestinians have been killed and 71,700 injured in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli military intensified operations in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, “destroying dozens of Hamas targets” in a blitz of air and artillery strikes.

The air force and artillery hit about 50 targets within six minutes, the Israeli military claimed, in a bid to "intensify operational achievements in the area."

"During the strikes, the troops destroyed infrastructure and eliminated Hamas fighters who were operating from civilian facilities in urban areas," it said.

Residents in the area said they were surprised by the swift advancement of Israeli tanks, which sparked fresh battles with Palestinian gunmen. In one housing project some families took to social media, saying they were unable to leave their homes with the tanks in the streets.

Palestinian fighter group Islamic Jihad said it attacked two tanks with rockets and blew up a building where soldiers had entered.

Khan Younis has been a focus of Israel's military offensive in recent weeks.