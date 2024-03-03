Search

Top NewsWorld

Israel 'boycotts' Cairo ceasefire talks as bloodshed in Gaza continues

Web Desk
10:25 PM | 3 Mar, 2024
Israel 'boycotts' Cairo ceasefire talks as bloodshed in Gaza continues
Source: X

Ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas in Cairo hit a roadblock after Israel reportedly boycotted the talks citing Hamas' rejection of its demand for a comprehensive list identifying hostages still alive.

According to an Israeli newspaper, a Hamas delegation was present in Cairo for the discussions, but no Israeli representatives were reported by the evening. Unidentified Israeli officials cited Hamas' refusal to provide clear answers as the reason for not dispatching the Israeli delegation.

Washington has expressed optimism about an imminent ceasefire agreement, aiming to halt the conflict for six weeks before the start of Ramadan. However, both parties have shown little indication of backing down from their respective demands in public statements.

Although a Palestinian official stated that the deal was "not yet there" after the Hamas delegation's arrival, there was no official comment from the Israeli side. Sources suggested that Israel insisted on receiving Hamas' full list of hostages still alive, a demand reportedly rejected by Hamas.

At least 30,410 Palestinians have been killed and 71,700 injured in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli military intensified operations in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, “destroying dozens of Hamas targets” in a blitz of air and artillery strikes.

The air force and artillery hit about 50 targets within six minutes, the Israeli military claimed, in a bid to "intensify operational achievements in the area."

"During the strikes, the troops destroyed infrastructure and eliminated Hamas fighters who were operating from civilian facilities in urban areas," it said.

Residents in the area said they were surprised by the swift advancement of Israeli tanks, which sparked fresh battles with Palestinian gunmen. In one housing project some families took to social media, saying they were unable to leave their homes with the tanks in the streets.

Palestinian fighter group Islamic Jihad said it attacked two tanks with rockets and blew up a building where soldiers had entered.

Khan Younis has been a focus of Israel's military offensive in recent weeks.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

08:49 AM | 4 Mar, 2024

Shehbaz Sharif to take oath as Pakistan’s 24th PM of Pakistan today

10:25 PM | 3 Mar, 2024

Israel 'boycotts' Cairo ceasefire talks as bloodshed in Gaza continues

03:54 PM | 3 Mar, 2024

In victory speech, Shehbaz Sharif vows to steer Pakistan out of ...

01:59 PM | 3 Mar, 2024

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

10:21 AM | 3 Mar, 2024

Shehbaz Sharif becomes Pakistan's PM for the second time

05:52 PM | 2 Mar, 2024

Saudi Arabia bans Iftar in mosques

Most viewed

04:07 PM | 2 Mar, 2024

Who is next PM? Shehbaz Sharif, Omar Ayub’s nomination papers ...

10:34 PM | 1 Mar, 2024

PML-N's Ayaz Sadiq elected NA speaker, PPP's Ghulam Mustafa deputy ...

08:58 PM | 1 Mar, 2024

Why is Google removing Indian matrimonial apps from Play Store?

03:08 PM | 2 Mar, 2024

In maiden speech as Balochistan CM, Bugti offers olive branch to ...

11:25 PM | 1 Mar, 2024

France to back UN chief's call for independent probe into Israeli ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:32 AM | 4 Mar, 2024

PTI presidential candidate Mahmood Achakzai’s house raided in Quetta

Gold & Silver

02:28 PM | 2 Mar, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs3,500 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 4 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 4, 2024 (Monday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 282.45 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 4 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.3 282.45
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.3 77
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.97 745.97
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.82 39.22
Danish Krone DKK 40.23 40.63
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.62 910.62
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.49 59.09
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.97 170.97
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.54 26.84
Omani Riyal OMR 725.68 733.68
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.74 77.44
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.13 27.43
Swiss Franc CHF 314.07 316.57
Thai Bhat THB 7.74 7.89

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: