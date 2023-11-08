Babar Azam close to break unique cricket record

Babar Azam is on the verge to break another record of making fastest 13,000 runs in all formats of international cricket.

The 29 years old Pakistani captain is only 52 runs away from the milestone.

Currently, Babar has notched 12948 runs from 269 matches at an average of 49.23 with 331 centuries and 88 fifties to his name.

Pakistan currently has seen only four batters who have more than 13,000 runs at the highest level in all format which are Inzamam-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Muhammad Yousuf and Javed Miandad.

Babar azam is currently 7th in the list of leading run-scorers for Pakistan in international cricket.

Earlier today, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was replaced by India young sensation Shubman Gill as the No.1 ODI batter in the world as the International Cricket Council (ICC) issued latest rankings on Wednesday.

Babar has totalled 282 runs from eight knocks at the World Cup and drops six rating points below Gill into second place as his reign of more than two years as the No.1 ranked ODI batter in the world came to an end.